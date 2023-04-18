Ukraine sceptical over efforts to end war with Russia

BAGHDAD: Ukraine´s foreign minister cast doubts on Monday on efforts to bring about peace in his country´s war with Russia, saying during a visit to Iraq that Moscow “wants war”.

The visit by Dmytro Kuleba is the first trip to Baghdad by a Ukrainian foreign minister in 11 years. It comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited the Iraqi capital in February, a year after Russia invaded its neighbour.

At a joint press conference, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Baghdad was ready to “help the two parties to first reach a ceasefire, then to start discussions”. However, Kuleba appeared doubtful that peace efforts would succeed.

“Russia is seeking war. And this is the biggest impediment, the biggest hurdle on the way to peace,” he told reporters. “You don´t behave like this when you want peace. So whatever Russian officials are saying... today Russia wants war,” Kuleba said.

“We need Russia to agree with a very simple fact: it has to stop the war and withdraw from the territory of Ukraine. This will give space to diplomacy.” Offers to mediate in the Ukraine-Russia conflict have multiplied in recent weeks.

On Sunday in Abu Dhabi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he had discussed joint mediation with China and the United Arab Emirates, and accused the United States and Europe of prolonging the conflict.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron´s office said in a statement he had “discussed the next steps in the organisation of a peace summit” with Ukraine´s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In 2021 and 2022 Iraq mediated several rounds of talks between officials from regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. Last month, Riyadh and Tehran announced in China that they would be resuming diplomatic ties severed in 2016.

Hussein said on Monday of Ukraine and Russia: “When the two parties are convinced that dialogue is necessary, Baghdad will be at the service of both.” Iraq maintains good economic ties with both Kiev and Moscow, and has adopted a neutral stance since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

While it has secured support among the West, Ukraine is on a mission to bolster diplomatic support among emerging countries, especially in the Middle East and Asia.Meanwhile, videos of horrific abuses blamed on Russia´s troops in Ukraine have exposed what activists say is a deep-rooted sense of impunity in Moscow´s army.

A video apparently showing a Ukrainian prisoner of war´s beheading by a Russian-speaking attacker sparked fresh outrage last week in the West and prompted comparisons to the Islamic State group´s recordings.

Russian prosecutors have said they are looking into the video´s authenticity, a rare move for Moscow, which is usually swift to deny allegations of war crimes by its troops in Ukraine.

Previous recordings -- showing a castration, the point-blank shooting of a prisoner and the mutilated bodies of dead soldiers -- have been circulating online since Russia´s full invasion began last year. Not all have been verified and many perpetrators of the acts remain unidentified, but Ukrainian officials have repeatedly put the blame on Russian forces.

“We don´t know when and where this (decapitation) video was recorded, it´s impossible for now to say who the perpetrators are, but there is a context,” said Alexander Cherkasov, director of the human rights centre at Russian group Memorial, whose closure was ordered by Moscow in December 2021.

“There have been precedents, especially in Chechnya where dozens of headless bodies were discovered, among the thousands of forced disappearances during the second Chechen war” from 1999-2009, he added.

He also pointed to a 2017 video from Syria showing the torture and killing of a deserter from Damascus´s army, which sparked the first criminal complaint against Russian mercenary group Wagner.