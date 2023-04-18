Two tonnes of cocaine found floating off Sicily

ROME: Over 400 million euros worth of cocaine has been found floating off Sicily in packages likely left by a cargo ship for traffickers to bring ashore, Italian police said on Monday.
In “one of the largest” drug hauls ever made in Italy, police intercepted 70 packages, which were tied together and contained around two tonnes of cocaine, off Sicily´s eastern coast. The packages, made up of around 1,600 bricks of drugs, and sporting a tracking device, were spotted by a navy surveillance plane, police said.
