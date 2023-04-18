Merkel given Germany’s top honour despite criticism

BERLIN: Former chancellor Angela Merkel received Germany´s highest honour on Monday despite facing continued criticism of her legacy since leaving office, especially over her policy towards Moscow.
Merkel, who led Europe´s biggest economy from 2005 to 2021, was presented with the special class Grand Cross by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday evening. The longtime leader thanked her family and several former aides for supporting her through her years in power, recalling “many very, very good experiences”.
“People often say what a snake pit politics is. I may say that I would not have survived if it were not for the other side of politics, and that is why I have always been able to enjoy it,” she said. In a speech before handing over the award, Steinmeier praised Merkel´s “extraordinarily long time in office and... extraordinary political life”.
BRUSSELS: The European Union ambassador to Khartoum was attacked in his home in Khartoum on Monday, the bloc´s top...
CAIRO: The wife of a jailed dissident in Egypt was arrested early on Monday after posting on social media that her...
PARIS: Air France and plane manufacturer Airbus were acquitted on Monday over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight...
STOCKHOLM: Gathering 26,000 soldiers from 14 nations, Sweden on Monday launched its largest military manoeuvres in...
YANGON: Myanmar´s junta on Monday began releasing more than 3,000 prisoners to mark the Buddhist New Year, without...
PARIS: Scientists found coastal species of shellfish and anemones living and breeding on floating islands of garbage...