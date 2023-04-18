Merkel given Germany’s top honour despite criticism

BERLIN: Former chancellor Angela Merkel received Germany´s highest honour on Monday despite facing continued criticism of her legacy since leaving office, especially over her policy towards Moscow.

Merkel, who led Europe´s biggest economy from 2005 to 2021, was presented with the special class Grand Cross by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday evening. The longtime leader thanked her family and several former aides for supporting her through her years in power, recalling “many very, very good experiences”.

“People often say what a snake pit politics is. I may say that I would not have survived if it were not for the other side of politics, and that is why I have always been able to enjoy it,” she said. In a speech before handing over the award, Steinmeier praised Merkel´s “extraordinarily long time in office and... extraordinary political life”.