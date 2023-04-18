Ashfaq MC take on Greeno Cmax in final today

KARACHI: Ashfaq Memorial Club will take on Greeno Cmax in the final of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Tuesday (today).
With both the semifinals having gone to the wire, the title clash, due to get underway at 2:15 pm, is expected to produce another thriller. Ashfaq Memorial Club edged out favourites Omar Associates by two wickets in the first semifinal. Greeno Cmax outwitted Rangoonwala Sports by five wickets in the other.
