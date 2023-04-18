Vitinha double lifts Marseille to second place

PARIS: Marseille new signing Vitinha scored his first ever Ligue 1 goals in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Troyes that lifted the south coast club into second behind Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old Portuguese was on the mark for the first time in the league since a 32 million euros move from Braga in January, as the goalmouth predator began to deliver for his new owners.

For relegation-threatened Troyes this was a 14th Ligue 1 match without a win as they remain level second bottom. Marseille’s win edged them above Lens into second, and trimmed PSG’s lead to eight points, with seven games left to play, a day after the leaders had beaten Lens 3-1.

At Marseille’s raucous Velodrome stadium there were 63,800 fans on hand to see Croatian coach Igor Tudor’s charges bounce back from a 0-0 stalemate at Lorient last week. Vitinha’s two tap ins and a fine goal from Turkish striker Cengiz Under left them a point above third-placed Lens and three above Monaco, who beat Lorient 3-0.

Lille scored twice in two minutes late in the second half as they fought back earlier on Sunday for a 2-1 home victory over Montpellier. With his 20th goal Lille’s Canadian Jonathan David joined PSG’s Kylian Mbappe as leading scorer in Ligue 1 this season.

Elsewhere Strasbourg beat Ajaccio 3-1, Auxerre edged Nantes 2-1 and Clermont-Ferrand also beat Angers 2-1 as Nice went down 1-0 at Brest. On Saturday, Kylian Mbappe became PSG’s all-time top goalscorer in Ligue 1 with 139 strikes in 169 games, while his teammate Lionel Messi scored the goal of the game against Lens.