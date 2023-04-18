Celebrating Eid

Eidul Fitr is a time to contemplate the lessons we learned during Ramazan and to carry those lessons with us as we move forward in our daily lives and continue to strive towards being better human beings.
As we celebrate, let us also remember those who are less fortunate than us. Let us reach out to those in need and extend a helping hand to those who are struggling. Let us share the blessings of this occasion with the wider community and work towards creating a more inclusive and compassionate society.
Sameen Naseer
Karachi
