Concerning reports

I am writing to express my concerns regarding the recent elections in Sindh. As a citizen of this country, I believe it is my duty to voice my opinion on the lack of effectiveness shown by the Election Commission in ensuring a fair and transparent election process. The Sindh government has been plagued by corruption and mismanagement for years, and the recent elections were supposed to be an opportunity for the people of Sindh to elect representatives who would work towards the betterment of the province. However, the Election Commission failed to ensure a level playing field for all political parties, and as a result, the election was marred by reports of violence, voter intimidation and ballot stuffing in various constituencies across Sindh.

Despite these reports, the Election Commission failed to take any action to rectify the situation or ensure that the results of the election were fair and transparent. This has led to a widespread sense of disillusionment and distrust among the people of Sindh towards the democratic process. As a responsible citizen, I urge the Election Commission to take immediate steps to address these concerns and ensure that future elections in Sindh are conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

Zahra Hassan

Karachi