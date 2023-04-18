Countering misogyny

This letter refers to the article ‘The meaning of misogyny’ (April 13, 2023) by Kamila Hyat. The writer highlighted the need to train teachers in how to deal with misogyny so that we can counter the problem at the grassroots level. I agree with the writer and believe that countering misogynistic bullying in schools ought to be a top priority for our educators.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran