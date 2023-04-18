Women in the lead

From within the very patriarchal environment in which Pakistani women live comes the story of a woman who had defied all odds and managed to became the first woman from Pakistan to scale the over 8000 meters Annapurna Peak in Nepal. Naila Kiani, a banker and mother of two has become the first woman from Pakistan to scale at least four peaks of over 8000 meters, including K-2. She now plans to aim for a climb to the top of Everest, which would put her, quite literally, at the top of the world.

Mountaineering is a sport that is not easy for Pakistanis to achieve. It is, of course, even harder for women. Naila was accompanied by Shehroze Kashif who became the youngest climber of the country to scale Annapurna which is traditionally seen by mountaineers as a big challenge and a mountain notoriously difficult to climb. Naila has set an example for other women to follow. As a mother of two, she has also shown that you can be a woman and have a family and yet also take up something like mountaineering. Women, too, after all, yearn for adventure and the desire to climb is strong with Naila, who has continued her career in mountaineering spanning well over a decade. Last year, she joined Samina Baig on K2 — the world’s second highest peak.

Climbers like Samina and Naila have certainly added to the rising interest in mountaineering in Pakistan. The country is home to five of the world’s 14 peaks higher than 8,000 metres. Some of them like K2 are counted among the most challenging. K2 is considered much more difficult to conquer than the more famous Everest because of its notorious weather. Since 1954 it has been conquered by just 425 people including 20 women. In contrast, more than 6000 climbers have summited Everest since 1953. We must promote such events among women so that women everywhere get the message that they too can achieve great things along with men in Pakistan and they are not behind them in any way. Climbers like Naila and Samina are literally at the top. Now what is needed is for the government to throw its weight behind mountaineering by providing more and more facilities to climbers. Only then will we be able to realize our true potential.