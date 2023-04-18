KMC forms nine-member committee for well-being of Noor Jehan

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman has formed a nine-member committee for the well-being and welfare of ailing female elephant Noor Jehan at the Karachi Zoo.

The committee comprises Dr Amir Khalil, director of Reveal and Response from Four Paws International; Dr Marina Ivanova; senior veterinarian at Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, Germany; Dr Frank Goritz, chief of the Institute of Wildlife and Zoo Research, Germany; Dr Thomas Hilderbrandt; former senior director Karachi Zoo Dr Mansoor Qazi; University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, Associate Professor Dr Imran Rasheed; Dr Isma Gheewala of the Animal Care Centre Karachi; Karachi Zoo Deputy Director Dr Amir Rizvi; and a member of the zoo experts panel for the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park, Dr Kazim Hussain.

The members of the committee nominated by the KMC will submit recommendations regarding the well-being and welfare of Noor Jehan to the KMC administrator so that practical measures could be taken in this regard.

The KMC administrator said the municipality appreciated all the efforts made by any side for the welfare of the animals. He added that the KMC was making all efforts for the speedy recovery of the elephant and it was in constant contact with experts of the Four Paws International, a global organisation for animal welfare, through video link.

He explained that the elephant was being treated according to the instructions given by the Four Paws experts. He said a Four Paws team with Dr Khalil had performed surgery on the elephant on the invitation of the KMC a week ago and recommended medicines and measures for the recovery of the elephant, which were being fully implemented. He said that measures were being taken for the care and better health of the other animals of the zoo as well.

On Sunday, Dr Syed Saifur Rahman had said that the team of doctors from Four Paws had been called to Pakistan again as they continue to treat Noor Jehan virtually. He had hoped that the recommended treatment and other measures to restore the 17-year-old elephant’s health would yield useful results. He was talking to the media on the occasion of an inspection of the treatment being provided to Noor Jehan at the zoo.