Tessori for Rs10m compensation for heirs of martyred emergency services personnel

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that he will write a letter to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to recommend that a compensation of Rs10 million each should be given to the heirs of every martyred personnel of emergency services like fallen firemen who recently lost their lives while taking part in a firefighting operation in New Karachi Industrial Area.

The governor made the announcement to this effect on Monday while speaking at an event held to honour the families of the four martyred firefighters. A renowned Karachi-based real estate developer on the occasion announced Rs100,000 each as Eidi for the families of the martyred firemen, a plot measuring 125 square yards, and monthly financial support of Rs50,000 for the next of kin on a lifetime basis.

The governor appreciated the gesture of the real estate developer for extending the assistance package to the families of fallen firefighters on humanitarian grounds. He mentioned that earlier, he had appealed to philanthropists to come to the rescue of the needy families in sheer distress amid skyrocketing inflation in the country.

He mentioned that on his direction, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation administrator had speedily sent a summary to the Sindh government for payment of Rs5 million as official compensation to the families of each of the martyred firefighters.

He said that earlier, several months were required for completion of the formalities for dispatching such summaries. He said the sacrifices of martyred firefighters should always be remembered as they had laid down their lives during the holy month of Ramazan in order to protect the lives and belongings of others. He asked the male members of the bereaved families to offer the prayers of Eidul Fitr with him.