Different ethnic groups uniting under MQM-P’s banner, says Khalid Maqbool

The ideology and philosophy of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has been growing rapidly as youths, prominent personalities and political figures belonging to different ethnic groups are uniting under the banner of the party.

This was stated by MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as he addressed a meeting of officials of the party on Monday at the Insaf House, which a few months ago was the headquarters of the Pak Sarzameen Party before it merged into the MQM-P. Dr Siddiqui said a few elements were not happy to see the MQM-P getting strong and they were trying to create discord among the party’s ranks through false propaganda.

He told the party leaders and workers to not let such elements succeed in harming their alliance. He instructed the party workers to expedite spreading the party’s message saying that the work they needed to do was more while the time they had at their disposal was less. “Focus all your energy and attention on the census because the survival and security of a nation lies in the accurate census,” the MQM-P convener said to the party workers.

MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal told the meeting that the development of Karachi and the country depended on the census. If the census was not transparent, it would be the biggest abuse and open conspiracy against the people of Karachi, he added.

The MQM-P would not allow such a conspiracy to succeed in any case, Kamal said. He asked the workers to go door to door and inform the people that if they did not get themselves enumerated, it would be harmful for their future generations.