Motorcyclists kidnap 15-month-old boy

Two suspects snatched a 15-month-old boy from Akbar Colony in Karachi and escaped. Police registered a kidnapping case and launched an investigation into the incident. The FIR (No. 165/23) was registered at the Ittehad Town police station on the complaint of the child’s father Akram Abdul Rahman.

“My nephew Shah Wali told me that my son Javed was sitting outside the house with his younger brother Wali Khan when two people arrived on a motorbike and snatched Wali Khan from Javed’s lap before escaping,” said the father. “The suspects had their faces covered to conceal their identity,” he said, adding that he lives in Akbar Colony and runs a business. “I have no business enmity with anyone.” Police said they have recorded the statement of the victim’s father, adding that the incident apparently occurred over personal family issues.