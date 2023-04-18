Malir Development Authority to offer low-cost houses

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday announced that the Malir Development Authority (MDA) would develop a new low-cost housing society.

Shah said that public housing schemes are necessary for the poor, so the MDA would introduce a low-cost housing scheme like other housing authorities, he said during a meeting of the governing body of the MDA that he chaired at his office.

He said the MDA should be a facility for the people. He explained that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision is to provide all possible relief and facilities to the people of Sindh.

He also said that all the local bodies are being made relief institutions for the people. He directed the MDA officials to follow the new rules of the Board of Revenue (BoR), and take steps to increase the salaries of the MDA’s daily-wage employees on the pattern of the provincial government.

The LG minister said that like other authorities, the MDA is considering buying relevant machinery and equipment for the removal of encroachments because renting machinery for the removal of encroachments wastes both time and money.

He said that before introducing new housing schemes under the MDA, all the legal requirements related to the revenue boards should be fulfilled while ensuring that the lands of all the authorities are transferred to Form Two.

He told the meeting that there has been a proposal to cancel the plots of those who have paid for less than 50 per cent of their plots after all the legal requirements, so advertisements will be issued in major newspapers regarding the defaulters.

He said that issues related to the BoR should be resolved. He added that for the elimination of encroachments, including the proposal of establishing a separate police station of the MDA, the proposal of keeping security guards on the pattern of the Karachi Development Authority is also under consideration.

Shah said that all possible facilities would be provided to those who are interested in building a university or a hospital under the MDA, adding that terms of reference would be devised for those who want land for constructing the university or the hospital.