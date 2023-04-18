Ali Zaidi remanded in police custody for questioning in fraud case

Turning down former federal minister and Sindh PTI president Ali Haider Zaidi’s plea for discharging him from a fraud case, a Malir court on Monday handed over his custody to police for questioning.

Zaidi was arrested by the Ibrahim Hyderi police from the party office in Defence Housing Authority on Saturday after an FIR was lodged against him on charges of fraud, forgery and criminal intimidation.

The investigating officer, Ghulam Mustafa Shar, produced the PTI leader before a judicial magistrate and sought his physical remand for questioning and investigation. He stated that the accused had been produced before the court within 24 hours of his arrest. Zaidi’s custody was needed for verification of documents, arrest of two unidentified co-accused and completion of the investigation, the IO said.

However, the PTI leader said that he was arrested from his office on Saturday evening and was not produced before the court next day. His lawyers, including Zahoor Mahsud, opposed the IO’s plea for grant of his police remand, claiming that Zaidi had been framed in a false and fabricated case. They said no transaction had taken place between their client and the complainant who lodged the FIR because of political rivalry.

Separately, the counsel moved an application requesting the magistrate to discharge the PTI leader in the case under Section 63 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). They argued that no criminal case was made out against Zaidi as the alleged offence was of civil nature and fell within the jurisdiction of a civil court, adding that the police had not placed on record any proof of alleged transaction.

The state prosecutor contended that the accused was arrested on April 16 at 12:45am so he had been produced before the court within 24 hours of his arrest as per the law. He said the agreement and other documents were available with the complainant, which corroborated his claims.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the magistrate remanded Zaidi in police custody for three days with a direction to the IO to produce him on April 20. The IO was told to conduct “fair, honest and impartial investigation” into the matter and submit his report on the next date.

He also dismissed the application of the PTI leader seeking to discharge him from the case, observing that, “the accused was nominated in the FIR with specific role and allegations”. It was established tentatively that there was a huge transaction of Rs170 million between the complainant and the accused, the magistrate said and added that the complainant’s lawyer also placed on record a sale agreement dated March 3, 2013, lease documents and pay order, which allegedly connected the accused with the alleged offence.

An FIR was registered under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Ibrahim Hyderi police on the complaint of a property dealer, Fazal Ilahi against Zaidi, and two unidentified persons. According to the FIR, the complainant stated that he was a businessman and had been working in real estate since 2006.

On March 5, 2013, Zaidi, who used to work in real estate, took Rs180 million from him as a loan and gave a property file as surety against the loan. The file was sold for Rs167.5 million and about the remaining Rs12,500,000 he was assured that the rest would be returned to him in a month. The complainant further said that his office was situated in Ibrahim Hyderi’s Jamote Para, where the contract was signed. Later, he asked for the transfer of the plot many times, but Zaidi kept on dilly-dallying, and when the file was verified, he came to know that the file was fake. The accused refused to give him money back on his repeated requests.

‘Zaidi’s life in danger’

Sindh Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf acting information secretary Nisar Ahmed Shar has said Ali Zaidi’s life is in serious danger in police custody and if anything happens to him, the “Zardari mafia and Sindh police will be responsible”.

“The story behind the false cases against Ali Zaidi will be exposed,” said Shar in a statement, adding that false and baseless cases were being registered against PTI leaders, but the party workers and leaders would overcome these difficulties.

He said that the PTI was the only party that had challenged the Zardari mafia in Sindh, and the party was committed to exposing the hidden elements behind fake cases against PTI leaders. “We will file an appeal in the high court tomorrow against the false case against Ali Zaidi.”

“We hope that the high court will give relief by taking a fact-based decision,” he said, adding that the Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership and workers would stood by Ali Zaidi.

In a statement, Karachi PTI president Aftab Siddiqui said that the fake case against Zaidi had been made by the PDM government under a plan. The date recorded in the case was the day on which Zaidi was not in the country and now he was being subjected to severe reprisals.

“We don’t trust Zardari police. Ali Zaidi’s life is in danger from police,” Siddiqui said, adding that the Sindh police had gained degrees in making fake cases against politicians.

Earlier, Sindh PTI President Ali Zaidi’s in a conversation with media outside the court in Malir said that the case of bogus documents against him was a fake case. “I was not present in Pakistan on the date on which the signature is shown. I showed my passport to the judge. I was not in Pakistan.”

He said: “If they think that making false cases against us will improve the economy, end hunger and poverty, then keep us in jail for three days or thirty years, it doesn’t matter.”