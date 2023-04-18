Sindh to lodge FIRs against overcharging intercity bus operators

The Sindh government has decided to lodge first information reports (FIRs) with the police against intercity bus operators if they overcharge people travelling to their native areas for Eidul Fitr.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon warned public transport operators that the government would not allow them to financially exploit the people visiting their native towns and villages for Eid.

Memon advised the transporters to contact the government if they have any reservations about the government-notified bus fares instead of fleecing the people travelling to spend the Eid holidays with their families. He informed the media that the provincial government would do its best to make sure that the people are not burdened with any extra expenses due to massive inflation.

He said that a meeting of the Sindh cabinet had discussed the proposal that the fares of the buses operating under the newly launched intracity Peoples Bus Service operating in the urban centres of the province should be increased due to the massive hike in the prices of petroleum products.

However, he added, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to defer the proposal for the time being, and instead, the government decided to provide a subsidy so that the effect of the increase in the prices of petroleum products was not passed on to the passengers of the Peoples Bus Service.

Memon made the assurance that the provincial government has been doing its best to lessen the extraordinary economic burden on the masses due to the phenomenal increase in inflation.

New route

The transport minister said the electric bus service in Karachi has started operating on two new routes. He said that on Tuesday (today) another new route would be introduced: from Power Chowrangi to Keamari via Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Teen Hatti, Guru Mandir and MA Jinnah Road.

Census issue

Memon informed the media that the provincial government has serious reservations over the digital population and housing census. He said the government has been constantly keeping in touch with the federal authorities concerned to convey to them those reservations.

He also said the authorities have assured the Sindh government of allaying their reservations. Once the final results of the census are released, the provincial government will know to what extent the federal authorities have fulfilled their commitment, he added.

Fake notification

The minister said that a fake notification recently started circulating on social media claiming that the Sindh government has set a procurement price of Rs3,000 per 40kg for wheat in the current season. He accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) social media wing for the fake notification.

He recalled that the provincial government had set Rs4,000 per 40kg as the support price of wheat in the best interest of the growers in the province. He said the Federal Investigation Agency and the Sindh police have been asked to take action against the people involved in the conspiracy to mislead the growers in the province.

Secret ties

Commenting on the current political situation in the country, Memon claimed that both US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad and PTI Chairman Imran Khan are facing charges of money laundering. He said Khalilzad is in no position to give any advice to Pakistan’s government on elections.

He demanded that an investigation be launched to unearth the secret ties between Khan and parliamentarians belonging to other countries for lobbying to influence foreign governments in favour of the PTI.

He claimed that the PTI chief had been begging US lawmakers to get him the opportunity to return to power in total negation of Khan’s earlier theory that a US conspiracy was behind his ouster. He said Khan had caused irreparable damage to Pakistani society and national institutions.

Divided institutions

The information minister said that like other vital state institutions, the Supreme Court stands divided between honourable judges belonging to two different schools of thought due to Khan’s unscrupulous acts.

He said one line of thinking prevailing among the judiciary does not recognise the principle of division of power among the state organs as defined under the constitution. Unfortunately, he added, the same line of thinking does not recognise the constitution or the authority of the parliament as all the power is vested in the judiciary instead.

Memon said he was saddened to see the apex judiciary in its divided state. He clarified that the Pakistan Peoples Party believed in the independence of the judiciary completely, and rendered sacrifices for the cause.