BAFL, SendSpend join hands

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has collaborated with SendSpend to launch a state-of-the-art, international remittance service, a statement said on Monday.

The cloud-based service allows immediate and effortless money transfers from the UK to Pakistan through mobile phones, allowing individuals and businesses to send and receive money internationally more conveniently than ever.

SendSpend is an international remittance service, headquartered in London, United Kingdom (UK) that uses cloud-based technology to make money transfers seamless and convenient with just a few taps. Through its partnership with SendSpend, Bank Alfalah is equipping the users of 17 different mobile wallets in Pakistan to not just receive funds internationally but also the possibility to use the bank’s over 900 ATMs nationwide to cash out. Users will also be able to have the funds transferred directly into the bank account of their choice.

Bank Alfalah President and CEO Atif Bajwa said, “We are pleased to partner with SendSpend to offer customised solutions for non-resident Pakistanis in the UK to send hassle-free remittances to their loved ones in Pakistan.”