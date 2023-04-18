‘IMF deal to stabilise economy’

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Faraz-ur-Rehman on Monday said that Pakistan’s trade and industry expects early signing of deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilise the economy.

He said that Pakistan has implemented all the conditions of the IMF, and now there is no justification for delaying the agreement. After the agreement with the IMF, the ongoing economic crisis in the country will end and economic stability will prevail soon, he said, adding that due to the uncertainty in the IMF agreement, the stock market and dollar prices were subject to fluctuations. This was putting severe pressure on the market, while, the outlook report of the World Bank says that another 3.9 million people went below the poverty level.