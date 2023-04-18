HBL to provide youth loans

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has joined hands with Damen Support Programme and Thardeep Microfinance Foundation to offer interest-free financing to individuals and small businesses under the PM’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, a statement said on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Khaqan Muhammad Khan, global head financial institutions and remittance business at HBL, said, “The Bank is committed to promoting financial inclusion and poverty alleviation. The partnership would help in uplifting lives of thousands of people, he vowed.

Sonu Khangharani, CEO at Thardeep Microfinance Foundation, said, “The partnership with HBL will be instrumental in advancing our mission of promoting financial inclusion and will empower individuals from marginalised segments of society to realise their entrepreneurial dreams."