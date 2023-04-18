PJBF elects new BoDs

KARACHI: The Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF) has elected new board of directors (BoDs) from amongst its members, a statement said on Monday.

Following the organisation's earlier pattern, 20 members were elected, with 10 from amongst the Japanese and 10 from the Pakistani members. The PJBF BoDs has a tenure of 3 years. The new chairman of PJBF is Murtaza Y. Mandviwalla.

The directors elected from amongst the Pakistan side included Kalim Farooqui, Hanif Sattar, Syed Nadeem Ali Kazmi, Yousuf Hussain Mirza, Syed Feroz Alam Shah, Shahzad Asad Khan, M. Feroz Alam, Islam Salim, and Sitara Arif. The directors elected from amongst the Japanese side were Itaru Nakamura, Michiyasu Saito, Hideyuki Ohashi, Suguru Takeuchi, Shinji Yanagi, Takahiro Yamano, Yohei Shiomoto, Naohisa Masuda, Kazuteru Mihara, and Ryota Takizawa.