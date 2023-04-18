Gold gains Rs1,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,100 per tola in the local market on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached to Rs217,100 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs943 to Rs186,128.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $5 to $2,008 per ounce. Silver rates decreased by Rs40 to Rs2,530 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also dropped by Rs33.36 to Rs2,170. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.