The bane of informal work

LAHORE: Women and teenage girls working as house maids serving middle class families in cities are sustaining the families of their daily wage husbands or fathers, who these days remain almost deprived of work at the common labour market they visit daily.

Informal work represents a tremendous degree of abuse of the working class. Majority of workers in informal work in Pakistan are women.

These workers are exploited economically as well as socially. In testing times like the ones our nation is facing these days the house maids are more tolerant of exploitative practices if it does not impact their honour.

Sexual abuse is not the only way of exploitation for maids working in residences. The women of the house they work for, mostly protect them from sexual abuse. But these women do exploit them by over burdening with work and paying them less than fair wage.

This type of exploitation has increased in recent turmoil where more poor women are seeking work as their male family members have either lost jobs or their earnings are not enough to cope with the unusual hike in prices.

These women workers prefer to work for two to three households where they do house cleaning and dish washing. They charge on the bases of each duty they perform. Some even charge separately for dusting.

Most households do give them some food and the used clothes of their family, which come in handy for the poor workers. Most take the food collected from different houses to home where they share it with the family.

These workers are asked to do additional tasks in lieu of charity. These women start work at 9 am and go back home by sunset, where they have to cook food for family members (the food provided from households is not enough).

Women workers employed particularly in the informal sectors do not have any legal or social protection. These include agricultural workers, rag-pickers, construction workers, home-based workers, domestic workers or helps, street vendors or sellers, part-time workers.

Informal workers are denied a social and political environment, where their basic human rights are respected and guaranteed.

Through informal employment, the employers are able to exercise control over the workforce. Informal workers particularly women have very little bargaining power; moreover, informal work also weakens the power of workers involved in formal work.

Women risk their health and leisure when they work informally as factory workers or house maids. The workers in the informal economy should be entitled to secure lives and incomes.

They should have access to basic social services, such as health care, housing, education and old age security. House maids have little bargaining power as they are available in larger numbers than the household demand and have to work on the terms of the employer.

Other informal workplaces like workshops, small factories and shops, the exploitations is visible to the society and people do raise their voice against injustice, but exploitation of housemaids is confined within the boundary walls of the house and is not reported even by media until cases of injuries inflicted on maids come to surface when they are brought to clinics for treatment.