Rupee inches down

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker against the dollar on Monday amid a high dollar demand from importers, while investors were perplexed by the IMF's claim that Pakistan required further funding assurances in order to secure a bailout deal.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 284.71 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 284.40. It fell by 0.11 percent during the day.

“Importers increased their purchases of dollars because they wanted to cover their foreign currency demands before the Eid vacations began,” said a currency dealer. “Despite the fact that remittances are increasing because of the holy month of Ramazan, importer dollar demand was high today.”

The United Arab Emirates has committed $1 billion to Pakistan in financial support after Saudi Arabia committed $2 billion.

“It was believed that $3 billion is required to sign IMF SLA [staff-level agreement] however the statement by IMF citing more financial assurances has created confusion of whether how much more assurances are required,” said Chase Securities in a note.

In total, the financing gap quoted was $6 billion by June. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was in talks with World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and Asian Development Bank to close more financing deals under different projects, it revealed.

“However, to get $3 billion from them seems to be a tough ask. Or maybe some amount can be arranged from them and we need two more months of current account surplus to reduce the financing gap,” it added. The rupee in the open market gained 1 rupee to close at 289 per dollar.