Dollar jumps after strong US manufacturing survey

SINGAPORE: The dollar edged higher on Monday after the April survey of business activity in New York state rose for the first time in five months and bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in May.

The dollar index, a measures of the currency against six major peers, rose 0.443% after the Empire State Manufacturing index shot to 10.8 from -24.6 in March, far higher than expectations of -18 in a Reuters poll of 35 economists.

The new orders index rose 47 points to 25.1, while the shipments index added 37 points to 23.9, substantial increases after they had declined in recent months, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said.

"It's the best reading since last July with a big jump in orders and has taken the dollar higher on this," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

"The economy still looks like it's growing above what the Fed says is its speed limit," he said. "The market is under-estimating chances of another hike after May. Now the market says the Fed is going to cut later, but I think that the economy is showing itself to be resilient."

Futures trading showed the probability of the Fed raising its lending rate to a range of 5.00%-5.25% when policymakers conclude a two-day meeting on May 3 rose to 84.1% from 78% on Friday, CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed.