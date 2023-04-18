Stocks end flat as investors await IMF deal

Stocks closed flat on Monday amid sluggish trading, as investors waited for a clear position on Pakistan and IMF staff level agreement, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed a little higher by 41.13 points or 0.10 percent to 40,246.67 points, against 40,205.54 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 40,372.59 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,182.37 points. Trade was mostly witnessed in 3rd tier stocks.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a mixed session was recorded at the PSX to kick off the business week.

“The benchmark KSE-100 opened in green but traded in both directions, as investors still eye the ongoing negotiations between the government and IMF for the release of the long overdue tranche,” it reported. “Participation remained sluggish during trading hours, drying up volumes in the main board while 3rd tier scrips remained the volume leaders.”

KSE-30 index remained flat with an increase of 2.98 points or 0.02 percent to 14,992.38 points compared with 14,989.40 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares rose by 5 million shares to 94.781 million shares from 89.187 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs3.056 billion from Rs2.766 billion. Market capital rose to Rs6.118 trillion from Rs6.103 trillion. Out of 316 companies active in the session, 151 closed in green, 141 in red and 24 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, analyst at Topline Securities, said it was a rangebound day at Pakistan equities. “The KSE-100 index mostly remained directionless and eventually settled at 40,247 (+41 points; up 0.10 percent) for the day.”

During trading hours, ENGRO, HUBC, MTL, PAKT, & FFC added 97 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, SYS, LUCK and EPCL witnessed some profit-taking as they lost 52 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle PakistanXD shares, which rose by Rs104.75 to Rs5,250 per share, followed by Sapphire Tex., which increased by Rs78.50 to Rs1,175 per share.

A significant decline was noted in Siemens Pak., which fell by Rs29.99 to Rs570.01 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, which decreased by Rs23.95 to Rs968.88 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed higher led by second and third-tier scrips on strong valuations.”

He said institutional interest in earnings season, FM affirmations on UAE confirming to IMF for their bilateral support of US$1 billion had played a catalyst in the bullish close.

Sectors contributing to the performance included fertiliser (+50.5 points), automobile assembler (+22.0 points), power generation and distribution (+20.1 points), tobacco (+14.8 points), and automobile parts & accessories (+5.6 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 15.634 million shares which closed lower by one paisa to Rs1.16 per share. It was followed by Pakistan Alumin with 5.051 million shares, which closed higher by Rs3.45 to Rs49.45 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Telecard Limited, Engro PolymerXD, Lotte ChemicalXD, Maple Leaf, Faysal Bank, Bankislami Pak., K-Electric Ltd., and Silk Bank Ltd.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 17.486 million shares from 20.359 million shares.