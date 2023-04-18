Industrial output falls for eighth straight month

ISLAMABAD: Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector is continuously declining for the past eight months, with a contraction of 11.59 percent in February 2023 as compared to the same period last year, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

This decline is a significant concern for the country’s economy, as the LSM sector accounts for almost one-fifth of its economic growth. As a result of this poor performance, the gross domestic product (GDP) growth will also suffer a significant blow this fiscal year.

Industrial output witnessed a decline of 5.56 percent in July-February FY23 compared to the same period of last fiscal. Over the previous month (January 2023), LSM output went down by 0.5 percent.

Both domestic and global factors have contributed to this decline, including high energy costs, rupee devaluation, and the government’s tightening of monetary and fiscal policies. These factors have limited imports due to a lack of dollars, contributing to the negative growth of the sector.

Global economic slowdown has added to the woes of industries in Pakistan, with many businesses scaling back operations or reducing operating hours, while others have shut down their plants. Ongoing economic and political instability in Pakistan has also been linked to the decrease in industrial output by independent political economists.

Uncertainty in the country has led to a decrease in investor confidence, resulting in a slowdown in manufacturing activities as well. Moreover, the government’s inability to provide a stable and conducive environment for businesses has further worsened the situation, with investors hesitant to make long-term investments in the country. Combined, these factors have contributed to the ongoing nosedive of the LSM sector, which could impact Pakistan’s overall economic growth.

The LSM sector has witnessed a decline in production from August 2022 to February 2023. In August, it contracted by 0.02 percent, followed by a 2.7 percent decline in September, a 7.63 percent decline in October, a 6.15 percent drop in November, a 3.51 percent decrease in December, and a 7.9 percent contraction in January 2023. The trend continued in February, with the LSM sector shrinking by 11.59 percent.

All major and small sectors’ output contracted in February, including textile, food, coke and petroleum products, chemicals, automobile, pharmaceuticals, cement, fertilisers, iron and steel, furniture, leather products, electrical equipment, and non-metallic mineral products.

To combat soaring inflation, which was 35.4 percent in March 2023, Pakistan’s State Bank raised the discount rate to 21 percent. Since July 2021 when inflation was at 7 percent, the bank has raised the rate by threefold or 1400 basis points, hindering industrial activities by making bank financing more expensive.

In FY22, Pakistan’s LSM sector grew by 11.7 percent over FY21, aided by rising global demand and favourable government policies to boost GDP growth, with big industries contributing a significant portion to the economy.

According to the PBS data, on a year-on-year basis, in February 2023, textiles output was down 19.67 percent, pharmaceuticals 25.47 percent, food 2.43 percent, garments 2.99 percent, non-metallic minerals 1.33 percent, iron and steel 9.19 percent, chemicals 14 percent (of which chemical products output was up 2.96 percent while fertiliser was down 25 percent) and football output down 17.3 percent over the same month last year.

Similarly, machinery and equipment output also declined by 28.45 percent, automobiles by 64 percent, computer, electronics, and optical products by 39.7 percent; furnitureby 12.7 percent, cement by 3.4 percent, wood products by 74.85 percent, tobacco by 10.6 percent, rubber products by 4.88 percent, coke & petroleum products 6.35 percent, leather products 1.6 percent, and other transport equipment output went down by 31.2 percent over February 2022. Besides, the output of cotton cloth contracted by 17.7 percent and cotton yarn by 30.1 percent.

Output during July-February FY23 as compared to the same period of FY22 has increased only in wearing apparel (garments) by 35.5 percent, leather by 3.85 percent, furniture by 58.45 percent, and football by 35.8 percent.

Whereas, food output in these eight months declined 1.95 percent, beverages 6.14 percent, tobacco 20.4 percent, textiles 14 percent, wood products 68.65 percent, paper and board 3.4 percent, coke and petroleum products 9.4 percent, pharmaceuticals 22.4 percent, rubber products 7.3 percent, non-metallic mineral products 9.1 percent, computer, electronics, and optical products 25 percent, machinery and equipment 38.6 percent, and automobiles also down by 38.6 percent. Apart from this, cement output was down 11.8 percent, iron and steel by 3.9 percent and fabricated metal output was slashed by 12.8 percent.