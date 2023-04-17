MWM asks govt to take hike in POL prices back

ISLAMABAD: Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas on Sunday rejected the increase in the prices of petroleum products and asked the government to immediately roll back the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel products.

Referring to the latest increases, he said that the government had given ‘Eidi’ to the people on the occasion of its first anniversary.

In a statement issued from the MWM media cell, Allama Nasir Abbas claimed that the people could not get relief in any sector, which was a testimony to the rulers’ incompetence.

He has said that all the parties in the coalition government were engaged in consolidating their own interests and public issues were not included in their priorities.

HE said that people were dying in queues to get flour while the rulers did not realise the masses’ difficulties.

“The sad thing is that flour was the only thing in the country which was cheap and easily available to every person, if someone used to go to the house of a poor person for charity, then he also used to give flour if nothing else, but now the whole nation has been made a flour seeker,” he regretted.

He strongly condemned the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi. “Playing with the people and the Constitution should stop, something which the country cannot afford,” he noted.