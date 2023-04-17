Petrol bomb dropped on people: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Sunday that petrol bomb of ten rupees had been dropped on people to dampen their Eid celebrations.

The foreign exchange reserves were not enough even for one month’s imports, he said while taking to social media website Twitter. He said, “If elections are to be held in one day dissolve the National Assembly like we dissolved the provincial assemblies otherwise the crisis will become very serious.

Senior lawyers of Lahore have warned the government that Supreme Court is their red line and the elections will be held on April 14. He said that Shehbaz Sharif was moving towards contempt of court and the minefield of Article 6. The confrontation with judiciary instead of focusing on reducing people’s electricity and gas bills indicates their mental balance, Sheikh Rashid added.

The former federal minister said that he had already predicted that Nawaz Sharif will not come to Pakistan. He said he was not seeing any agreement with the IMF even in April. The AML head further said that if any misadventure was undertaken by the government to hoodwink the judiciary it will use its constitutional authority.

He maintained that people who were not able to show their faces to the people were challenging the judiciary, Sheikh Rashid said elections would be held otherwise the decision would be taken on the streets.