Riverine areas operation in full swing

SUKKUR: A joint operation launched by Sindh and Punjab police in the riverine areas of both provinces is in full swing.
During the operation, many hideouts of the criminals have been set on fire. Besides, police claimed to have retrieved 15,000 square kilometres of riverine area.
Meanwhile, Sukkur police have recovered an abducted person from the riverine area of Shikarpur.
DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani said that a technician Tariq Shaikh from Sukkur was kidnapped over two weeks ago. He was recovered in an intelligence based operation.
