Four killed, six injured in Kashmore intra-clan firing

SUKKUR: Four people were killed and six others injured in the intra-clan firing incident at Bakhshapur in district Kashmore-Kandhkot on Sunday.

Two groups of Domki clan opened fire on each other at a railway crossing near Indus Highway, Kashmore over old enmity, which left four killed and six injured.

The bodies and the injured persons were later taken to Kashmore and Larkana hospitals, where the deceased were identified as Eidan, Barkat, Dhani Bux and Pir Bux, the injured included Noor Ahmed, Mukhtiar, Tariq, Zakir and Alimuddin.

Bakhshapur Police said the firing incident between the members of Domki clan took place over the possession of land, adding that the situation was under control and the police pickets were set up to prevent further clash.

Meanwhile, Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon posted Shabir Ahmed Sethar as Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP by replacing SSP Irfan Ali Samoo and posted Irfan Ali Samoo as Shikarpur SSP, while the Shikarpur SSP captain (retd) Faizan Ali was ordered to report the Sindh CPO.

The recent reshuffle of Sindh Police officers was part of measures to make successful the ongoing police operation in districts Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur and Ghotki, where the dacoits were involved in kidnappings and attacks on police.