Wapda bans smartphones in offices

LAHORE: The Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda) has banned carrying smartphones in offices by middle and lower-level management, citing potential breach of sensitive data.

According to a notification issued on April 14 by the Wapda secretary, in view of the prevalent security situation, and threat alerts, it has been decided by the Authority that officers of the rank of general manager and above, would only be allowed to carry smart phones (Android/ iOS) inside office premises.

The general manager (security) has been tasked with ensuring the implementation of the instructions in letter and spirit. The employees have been asked not to bring smartphone from today (Monday).

Any violation would be liable to be proceeded under WAPDA Efficiency & Discipline (E&D) Rules 1978, as per the notification. However, officers posted in the Public Relations Department, Protocol Department, Security Department and WAPDA Secretariat would be exempted from this office order. As per another circular, the Authority has taken a serious view of the fact that official documents are frequently being shared on different social media platforms. All general managers must ensure the employees under their administrative control refrain from any such activity in future. Any deviation from the instructions shall lead to proceedings under relevant conduct and cyber laws.

Meanwhile, many employees strongly objected to imposing ban on carrying/using smartphone at at workplace. They called it an autocratic as well as ridiculous decision by the management, terming it a foolish act.

However, according to the management, the step is indispensable to ensuring enterprise security and employees productivity. The step was direly needed to check possible breach of sensitive data, intentionally or not, via smartphone cameras and microphones, an official said. “So some sort of regulation on use of smartphones is a step in the right direction as a smartphone can be used for capturing photos, videos and audio of sensitive information, he added.