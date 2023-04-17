Govt spent Rs20,000bn but doesn’t have Rs20bn for polls: PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar Sunday said that this year’s total spending by the federal and provincial governments stood at Rs20,000 billion but the Centre claims to have no funds for elections.

Addressing a news conference along with Fawad Chaudhry, he said that Rs70 billion was released to the PDM parliamentarians for schemes in March, of which half of the amount would be directly pocketed by thieves as there was a 40 percent commission rate in Sindh and 20 percent in Punjab.

The former minister castigated what he called the imported government for putting the country into a quagmire of problems and alleged the ‘inept government’ claimed it did not have Rs20 billion for holding polls. He said that the projected fiscal deficit would be Rs6,000 billion and FBR would collect taxes of over Rs7 trillion.

Hammad pointed out that the ECP funds were a charged expenditure under Article 81 of the Constitution like the salary of the president, judges, auditor general and attorney general and hence no voting could take place in parliament in this regard. He recalled that the provision was included in the Constitution to avoid unnecessary polls delay, otherwise everyone would prolong their rule by not releasing funds to the electoral watchdog.

The PTI leader criticised the government for increasing the petrol prices again and questioned the reason for the latest increase. He claimed when the price of oil in the global market was at its highest level, the price in Pakistan was only Rs145 and 150 per litre during Imran Khan-led PTI government.

He said the “imported government” increased the petrol prices alarmingly when the price of the commodity was much lower in the global market, which shows their inept management due to which the rupee had been devalued by more than Rs100 against the dollar.