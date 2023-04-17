Aircraft escapes accident at airport

ISLAMABAD: A passenger aircraft of an international airlines escaped an accident when its tail hit the runaway during an unsuccessful landing at the Islamabad airport 8 pm Sunday, CAA sources told The News.

According to a spokesman of the Civil Aviation Authority, the aircraft arrived at the Islamabad International Airport from Doha at 8 pm and attempted to land but the pilot faced difficulties during the landing and tried to take off again. He preferred go around and informed tower about his decision. During the process, the tail of the aircraft hit the runway but the pilot took off.

The CAA has initiated an inquiry after a medical examination of the pilot.