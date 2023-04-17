First BtB deal in gas sector signed

ISLAMABAD: In a rare but welcoming development, a new era of private-to-private business in the country’s gas sector under Third Party Access (TPA) rules has begun. The Economic Coordination Committee ratified the decision of the Petroleum Division on January 17, 2023, which paved the way for the deal.

Chairman of Energy Task Force and ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who played a pivotal role in materializing this BtB transaction of supplying gas to private consumers, including the industrial sector, declared it a success story while talking to The News.

Under the transaction, (Universal Gas Distribution Company) UGDC – a private company will purchase gas from MOL, a Hungary-based private gas-producing company, and distribute it to private consumers through the SNGPL distribution network.

UGDC has also signed a Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. for supplying 14MMFCD gas initially from Mamikhel gas field, TAL Block, on a take-and-pay basis, with the supplier agreeing to increase gas supply in the future.

The company also entered an access agreement with SNGPL for the transportation of gas through the existing Sui-network to private end consumers.

Confirming the BtB transaction to The News, the management said MOL is actively engaged in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector since 1999 with its local joint venture partners OGDCL, PPL, GHPL and POL.

The MOL and its joint ventures have so far invested $2.8 billion in the exploration and produced 23 percent oil, 9 percent gas, and 25 percent LPG, making its Tal JV block in KP the largest hydrocarbon-producing block in the country.

The UGDC has been working for the last 14 years to ensure gas supply to customers. UGDC CEO Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, while talking to The New,s showed readiness to supply natural gas to the industry. He described “UGDC as the only private sector entity in Pakistan to obtain a license from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to distribute gas supplies.”

The company has signed Master Sales and Purchase Agreements (MSPAs) with world-leading energy players like Qatar Gas, ExxonMobil, Trafigura, Mitsubishi and ConocoPhillips to ensure a long-term LNG supply.” UGDC’s consumers comprise industrial units, Paracha said. Any gas consumer can become a UGDC buyer after signing a standard Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement. “Customers will deposit their bills to the UGDC bank account within the due date. With its necessary arrangements for private gas supply, UGDC is now all set to supply natural gas to its selected customers on an uninterrupted basis,” Paracha said.

The development would alleviate the gas shortages faced by the industry and help meet the ever-increasing gas needs of the country. It will also revive sick industries suffering due to a lack of gas supply. It will also reduce the country’s annual oil import bill by approximately $120 million.