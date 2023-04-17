Thousands benefits from iftaar dastarkhawans during Ramazan

Islamabad: The most fortunate twin cities have long upheld a tradition of setting up thousands of ‘Iftaar dastarkhwans’ at various spots in the holy month of Ramazan.
According to a private news channel, more than 5,000 dastarkhwans have been set up in twin cities this Ramazan, serving an estimated 2.5 million to 3 million people observing the fast every day of the month.
Talking to a private news channel, A representative for the Saylani Welfare Trust said the organization had currently arranged iftaar at more than 150 locations. A philanthropist Anwar Mehmood said, "Such iftars are arranged by well-to-do individuals on a personal basis, welfare organizations partake in the activity as well, allowing those not super rich to indirectly fund these noble initiatives through charitable contributions.
Another philanthropist Inaam ul Haq said in addition to such dastarkhwans, many well-to-do individuals had also arranged iftaar boxes for underprivileged people. "The boxes, which are prepared for Rs100 to Rs200, contain pieces of seasonal fruits, dates, a slice of cake, a samosa or fried roll, and a portion of dahi barhay, cholay or fruit chaat, or on occasion, biryani, and are served with either a chilled water bottle or another drink," he added.
Islamabad: As China Pakistan Economic Corridor project matures to decade-long affable cooperation between Pakistan...
Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Police has introduced special measures to ensure discipline on roads and made traffic...
Islamabad: All markets and bazaars remained abuzz with customers as people belonging to all age groups resorted to Eid...
Islamabad: Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute, has said that 71% of...
Islamabad: Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Sunday conducted special checking of duty...
Islamabad: The heads of police stations in Islamabad have been given a deadline of 10 days to ensure a quality working...