POL bomb ahead of Eid allows transporters to jack up fares

Islamabad: The public has rejected the fresh hike in petroleum prices saying the hefty increase in petrol prices has broken the back of the common man completely as it has allowed transporters to increase fares just ahead of Eidul Fitr. They condemned the rise in prices of oil products saying it will have repercussions on the prices of daily commodities, particularly kitchen items.

The Statistical Department of Pakistan said that people were already facing 44.6 per cent inflation. The weekly report of the Statistical Department showed that people were facing 44.6 per cent inflation. What would happen after the fresh hike in POL prices, people strongly criticised the sitting government. Petrol's price has been hiked to Rs282 per litre, while high-speed diesel and light diesel oil rates will remain stable at Rs293 per litre and Rs174.68 per litre, respectively. However, an increase of Rs5.78 per litre has been made to the price of kerosene oil, moving it from Rs180.28 per litre to Rs186.07 per litre.

The long route transporters have once again increased fares by 10 to 20 per cent more per ticket while freight services charges have also been increased by 30 per cent here on Sunday.

Over 70 per cent of people have started to travel to their native towns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their families protested against the sitting government on the fresh increase of POL prices. Government should feel ‘shame’ but in vain, people bemoaned. The long-route transporters loot passengers on special occasions while the fresh hike in POL prices added fuel to fire. How poor passengers will go to their native towns, God knows better.

The business community has also warned of a fresh wave of inflation with this hefty hike in POL prices. Pakistan Oil Tankers Association and All Pakistan Truck and Trailer Association also rejected the hike in prices of petroleum products. The local transporters without permission of the local administration have also increased fares by Rs5 stop-to-stop. The local transporters said that there was no need for any permission because there was no government all around in the country. The District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Muhammad Rashid Ali told ‘The News’ that on the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, we have started a crackdown against transporters who are looting passengers. “The transporters cannot increase fares on their own,” he warned.

The senior representatives of the trader’s community have rejected the present hike in POL prices. They said that already a common man was upset in the country because of ever-increasing inflation. “All political parties should end the blame game, they should work hand in hand to boost up the country’s economy,” they advised.

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) President Haji Muhammad Irshad said that we are facing all difficulties due to the wrong policies of the government. “We have decided to start a revolution after Eidul Fitr against wrong government policies,” he warned. We don’t have any other choice except coming out on roads, he warned. He rejected POL prices and advised the sitting government to work hard to provide maximum relief to the public.

In fact, the transporters, traders, and the general public sharply reacted to the fresh increase in fuel prices. Wagon owners and drivers protested at the termination points of their routes in the twin cities while public transport operators of the Rawalpindi division would be meeting at the Pirwadhai bus terminal to discuss the situation.