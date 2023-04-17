JI announces campaign against flaws in census drive

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced a campaign against flaws in the ongoing census drive.The party plans to hold protest camps and organise a door-to-door mass contact drive after Eid to raise awareness about what it said injustice being meted out to the city in the name of the census.

Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman revealed details of the campaign at a press conference on Sunday at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the party’s headquarters in the city.He said both the federal and Sindh governments were responsible for the massive mismanagement and flaws in the census process.

Detailing the protest drive, he said, the JI would set up a protest camp outside the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics office in Karachi on Monday. He added that a door-to-door mass contact campaign would be launched after Eid and a large march would be taken out on Sharea Faisal on April 30.

The JI had already launched a web portal to record the issues pertaining to the census, he said, adding that during the mass contact segment of the drive, people would be encouraged to submit their complaints on the web portal.

He demanded that Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal visit Karachi and examine the situation on the ground in order to resolve the issues by taking concrete steps. The JI leader reiterated his demand for providing the people with access to the census data in order to bring transparency to the process.

Rejecting any monitoring committee comprising a handful of chosen ministers, Rehman demanded that the government constitute a committee of all the stakeholders’ representatives to oversee and examine the entire counting process of houses and people.

He quoted some media reports as saying that the population of Karachi had been shown as 15 million instead of more than 30 million, compared to over 50.3 million in interior areas of the province. He said that such type of injustice and agenda-based manipulation of statistics would not be tolerated at any cost.