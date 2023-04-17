News of missing goods termed conspiracy against officials

JAMRUD: Public circles in Jamrud tehsil have termed the news regarding disappearance of goods from the area warehouse as fake and a conspiracy against assistant commissioner and additional assistant commissioner.
They said that some people circulated the rumour on social media and print media in recent days just to defame the AC and AAC to disrupt their welfare work.The local chairman of Shakas, Mian Jan, said that Jamrud’s AC Muhammad Irfan Usman and AAC Ahsan Tahir were dutiful officers, who have solved a number of problems of locals in a short period of time.He further said that the two officers had even rejected huge bribes, and demanded action against those who conspired against them.
KARACHI: Officials and staff of the provincial census commission visited the Sindh Governor House on Sunday to...
KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a campaign against flaws in the ongoing census drive.The party plans to...
MANSEHRA: Local government representatives of Oghi tehsil on Sunday demanded the government to transfer quarterly...
PESHAWAR: Senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have conveyed the concerns of the KP...
MANSEHRA: The tribesmen on Sunday blocked the Darband-Thakot Road to traffic for many hours after a cop dragged and...