News of missing goods termed conspiracy against officials

JAMRUD: Public circles in Jamrud tehsil have termed the news regarding disappearance of goods from the area warehouse as fake and a conspiracy against assistant commissioner and additional assistant commissioner.

They said that some people circulated the rumour on social media and print media in recent days just to defame the AC and AAC to disrupt their welfare work.The local chairman of Shakas, Mian Jan, said that Jamrud’s AC Muhammad Irfan Usman and AAC Ahsan Tahir were dutiful officers, who have solved a number of problems of locals in a short period of time.He further said that the two officers had even rejected huge bribes, and demanded action against those who conspired against them.