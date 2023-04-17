Oghi LG reps seek release of BISP amounts before Eid

MANSEHRA: Local government representatives of Oghi tehsil on Sunday demanded the government to transfer quarterly instalments of Benazir Income Support Programme into the account of beneficiaries before Eidul Fitr.
“The women beneficiaries of different villages and localities have frequently been visiting National Database and Registration Authority’s offices but they return disappointed even after spending fares and other expenses,” said Sahib Gul, an elected councillor in Oghi.
He said that owing to the poverty and hunger in the fasting month of Ramazan, the BISP beneficiaries came to Oghi daily and returned back empty-handed.Gul said that owing to the lack of education among women beneficiaries, they had no alternative but to personally visit the centres.
KARACHI: Officials and staff of the provincial census commission visited the Sindh Governor House on Sunday to...
KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a campaign against flaws in the ongoing census drive.The party plans to...
JAMRUD: Public circles in Jamrud tehsil have termed the news regarding disappearance of goods from the area warehouse...
PESHAWAR: Senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have conveyed the concerns of the KP...
MANSEHRA: The tribesmen on Sunday blocked the Darband-Thakot Road to traffic for many hours after a cop dragged and...