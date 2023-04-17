Oghi LG reps seek release of BISP amounts before Eid

MANSEHRA: Local government representatives of Oghi tehsil on Sunday demanded the government to transfer quarterly instalments of Benazir Income Support Programme into the account of beneficiaries before Eidul Fitr.

“The women beneficiaries of different villages and localities have frequently been visiting National Database and Registration Authority’s offices but they return disappointed even after spending fares and other expenses,” said Sahib Gul, an elected councillor in Oghi.

He said that owing to the poverty and hunger in the fasting month of Ramazan, the BISP beneficiaries came to Oghi daily and returned back empty-handed.Gul said that owing to the lack of education among women beneficiaries, they had no alternative but to personally visit the centres.