TikToker, colleagues booked

LAHORE: Gulberg police registered a case against 20 social media activists including a TikToker, who organised a rally in favour of Palestine, for blocking roads and threatening the government officials.
The police said TikTokers were making videos by blocking roads and TikToker Khurram Gujjar allegedly threatened the government officials of dire consequences and abused them. Khurram said he along with his colleagues was holding a rally against the oppression and brutality being perpetrated on Muslims in Palestine.
