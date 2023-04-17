JI wants hike in petrol prices revoked

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has rejected the hike in petroleum prices and asked the government to withdraw the increase or else a protest drive would be launched against the government.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, provincial president of the party, Prof Mohammad Ibraheem Khan, feared that the increase in the prices of petroleum prices would usher in a new wave of price-hike and the government would not be able to control it.

He termed the Rs10 per liter increase in the petrol price ahead of Eid as a cruel step by the federal government, adding the people would not accept the decision.The JI KP chapter chief said the government should take pity on the people, who have already been affected badly by the hike in prices of essential items and are forced to stand in long queues to get a few kilograms of free flour. He said the rulers have been trying to snatch bread from the people instead of lessening their own luxuries.

Prof Ibraheem accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar of making life miserable for the masses. He said the tall claims of the rulers about giving relief to the masses have been proved to be hollow ones. “The government has been enslaved by the International Monetary Fund,” he added.

The prices of electricity, ghee, flour, sugar and other items of daily use have gone beyond the purchasing capacity of the masses. He said privileged segments of the society were provided petrol for free while the masses had to bear the burden of their luxuries. The JI leader suggested that the provision of free fuel to the elite circles should be stopped forthwith.