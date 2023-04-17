Heirs of target killing victims compensated

MIRANSHAH: The district administration here on Sunday distributed compensation cheques among the heirs of those who fell victim to incidents of target killings in North Waziristan tribal district.

Deputy Commissioner Rehan Khattak gave away the cheques worth Rs0.5 million to each heir of the target killings. The deceased, whose heirs received the cheques, included Delawar Khan, Raza Khan, Malik Sahib Rehman, Khairullah Khan, Nasehuddin, Noor Islam, Maktoom and Abdul Mateen.

The deputy commissioner said that the government had released Rs9 million to compensate the families of the victims of the target killings. He said that the rest of the cheques would be handed over to the respective families after fulfilling the legal requirements.