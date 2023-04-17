NCP goods worth millions seized

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Customs authorities have enhanced anti-smuggling activities and seized non-custom paid goods worth millions of rupees.
In pursuance of specific instructions of Faiz Ahmad, Director General, Intelligence and Investigation-Customs, a team of the Directorate in DI Khan raided a godown located on Circular Road on April 15 and recovered 39 cartons cigarettes and 70 cartons of brand new bearings of assorted sizes (Made in Japan). Approximate value of recovered foreign origin, non-duty paid goods, is Rs10 million.
In another anti-smuggling activity, a truck carrying soapstone was stopped by a team of Directorate at Ring Road in Peshawar and branded auto parts of Japan origin worth Rs20 million were recovered from specially designed cavities of the vehicle.
KARACHI: Officials and staff of the provincial census commission visited the Sindh Governor House on Sunday to...
KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a campaign against flaws in the ongoing census drive.The party plans to...
JAMRUD: Public circles in Jamrud tehsil have termed the news regarding disappearance of goods from the area warehouse...
MANSEHRA: Local government representatives of Oghi tehsil on Sunday demanded the government to transfer quarterly...
PESHAWAR: Senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have conveyed the concerns of the KP...
MANSEHRA: The tribesmen on Sunday blocked the Darband-Thakot Road to traffic for many hours after a cop dragged and...