NCP goods worth millions seized

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Customs authorities have enhanced anti-smuggling activities and seized non-custom paid goods worth millions of rupees.

In pursuance of specific instructions of Faiz Ahmad, Director General, Intelligence and Investigation-Customs, a team of the Directorate in DI Khan raided a godown located on Circular Road on April 15 and recovered 39 cartons cigarettes and 70 cartons of brand new bearings of assorted sizes (Made in Japan). Approximate value of recovered foreign origin, non-duty paid goods, is Rs10 million.

In another anti-smuggling activity, a truck carrying soapstone was stopped by a team of Directorate at Ring Road in Peshawar and branded auto parts of Japan origin worth Rs20 million were recovered from specially designed cavities of the vehicle.