Bajaur admin accused of meddling in madrassa affairs

KHAR: The administrator of a religious seminary on Sunday asked the district administration of Bajaur to avoid meddling in the affairs of his madrassa or else the government would be responsible for any untoward incident.

Speaking at a press conference, Maulana Fazal Rahim said that his father had established the Madrassa Kashiful Uloom Sadiqabad Phattak (Tablighi Markaz) and he did not accept the role of any committee to take over his madrassa.

He proposed that a committee comprising muftis should be formed to resolve the issues concerning his madrassa or else he would move the court of law to seek justice and prevent the district administration from taking it over.

The Maulana warned the district administration that he would not accept any committee if formed without taking him into confidence. He said the district administration had sealed his madrassa a few months ago without citing any reason and had expelled the students forcibly.

The Maulana alleged that last week the district administration in league with some tribal elders tried to hand over his madrassa to some other people but he resisted the bid. He asked the district administration not to take sides and remain neutral or else he would move the court of law.