No progress in talks: UoP employees say strike to continue

PESHAWAR: Owing to lack of substantial progress in the talks with the provincial government and the university administration, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the protesting employees of the University of Peshawar (UoP) on Sunday announced to continue its strike till acceptance of the demands including quick and impartial probe into the alleged irregularities and malpractices of Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Idrees.

“We have concrete evidence to believe that the vice-chancellor is incompetent and guilty of administrative and financial mismanagement, nepotism, harassment and victimization of his subordinates,” a statement issued by the committee alleged.

It is pertinent to mention that the university is closed for all practical purposes, following the murder of the Security Supervisor Saqlain Bangash on March 5, 2023. “Besides, negotiations between the government and the JAC leadership are in progress. We hope that the issue is resolved soon according to the law,” the statement said.It added that the employees have been trying to apprise the authorities about the malpractices and mismanagement of Dr Idrees for the last two years but to no avail.

Several agreements were made with the previous provincial government and the university administration ensure smooth functioning of the university in accordance with the act, statutes and rules.