Sikh yatrees visit Rohri, Darbar Sahib

LAHORE: As many as 2,470 Sikh pilgrims from India went to Gurdwara Rohri Sahib Aimanabad and later Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal.

Special arrangements were made for the security, medical, accommodation and transport of the pilgrims which were appreciated by the Sikh leaders. Sardar Amarjit Singh and Deputy Leader Balvindar Singh, Joginder Singh Kaur, Parjeet Singh and others said that Kartarpur Corridor is a historical project which history will always remember. “We cannot express our feelings in words,” they said.

Mangal Singh, Jogiya Singh, Sandeep Singh, said that the Evacuee Trust Property Board (EPTB) made better arrangements than they thought.

The Sikh leaders expressed deep sorrow over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in an accident and prayed for him. The pilgrims will reach Lahore on Monday (today) on April 17 after a one-night stay in Kartarpur.