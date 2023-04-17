‘NHMP ready to deal with overloading, overcharging on Eid’

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Muhammad Yousuf Malik said on Sunday that the motorway police has taken steps to strictly deal with transporters indulging in overloading and overcharging on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

In a statement, he said that on the occasion of Eid, the traffic pressure on the highway increases due to people going to their native areas. In the arrangements, orders have been issued to increase the number of personnel, establish a special squad and be on high alert to the briefing and patrolling officers present at the toll plazas, the DIG said.

He advised the transporters to avoid overloading and overcharging and follow the traffic rules strictly. Otherwise, strict legal action will be taken, he maintained. He said that people travelling in private vehicles should ensure that they have complete sleep and rest while driving on the highway because there was a risk of dozing at the wheel on the highway.

He said that while driving, drivers should focus on the road, t should never use a mobile phone and use seat belts and follow traffic rules. During the journey, they should ensure that the condition of the vehicle was good and that they have extra water and extra tyre and tyre-changing tools present in the vehicle. In case of any help, the commuters can contact Motorway Police Helpline 130.

Extra traffic staff to be deployed during peak hours Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Sunday conducted special checking of duty points on various highways and directed to deploy additional staff at rush areas to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer visited various areas of the city including Express Highway, Murree Road, Srinagar Highway and IJP Road.

On this occasion, he directed to remove of bottlenecks creating hindrances in the smooth flow of traffic and asked Zonal DSPs to ensure deployment of the additional traffic staff at rush areas and road construction points for the convenience of citizens.

Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that traffic flow is affected especially during office hours and it should be ensured to maintain smooth traffic flow during these times. He said Islamabad Capital Police have prepared a modern scientific revolutionary plan to deal with traffic problems and the road users will benefit from the fruits of these measures very soon. He said the new strategy would be helpful to make the traffic system in the federal capital more smooth, especially during rush hours. Chief Traffic Officer said that our first duty is to ensure a safe road environment with smooth traffic flow in the city and it would be ensured at every cost.