19 plaintiffs receive financial relief on Ombudsman’s intervention

LAHORE: As many as 19 plaintiffs have received a total financial relief of Rs2,51,57,097 along with redressal of their issues as a result of the prompt action taken by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab on the directions of Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, on the applications of aggrieved persons against different government departments.

According to Ombudsman office spokesman, the Education Department paid employment dues worth Rs38,16,160 to Lahore's Farzana Arif, whose husband had passed away; Rs24,09,154 to the sister of a Sheikhupura-based widow; and arrears amounting to Rs5,86,715 to one Shamim Akhtar by the Khushab municipal committee after they approached the ombudsman office for payment of their long-awaited amounts.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has also resolved the complaints from various districts about the non-provision of different kinds of dues and family pensions and provided a total relief of Rs78,82,210 to the plaintiffs, the spokesman added.

Moreover one Bassam Ahmad Latif has been given Rs9,52,400 by the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore; M Humayun Zaib Malik has been paid Rs5,19,234 by the Jhelum municipal committee, and Malik M Imran has been given Rs16,24,677 by the PHA Rawalpindi, the spokesman noted.

Additionally, the ombudsman office has also interceded on requests for the payment of salary arrears and the creation of OSD posts, made by Shamim Akhtar and Sidra Javed from Multan and the widow plaintiff of Bhakkar namely Haseena, and facilitated them by providing a total relief worth Rs23,66,547, the spokesman stated.

Further, the Local Government & Community Development Department has paid the financial relief of Rs4.4 million to widows of its deceased employees from Bhakkar and Faisalabad after the involvement of the ombudsman office. Also, the Education Department has paid Rs six lakh to Waqar Hashim of Sargodha as financial aid amount for his deceased wife.