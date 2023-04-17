Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was effecting upper parts of the country and would spread in western & central parts subsequently. They predicted that rain wind/thunderstorm (isolated heavy fall) was expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Potohar region and North East Balochistan.

Rainfall was recorded at Malam Jabba, Drosh, Kalam, Dir, Buner, Mir Khani, Parachinar, Pattan, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Cherat, Chitral, Astore, Chillas, Bunji, Gupis, Bagrote, Garhi Duppata, Muzaffarabad and Quetta. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 39.2°C and minimum was 22.3°C.