Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was effecting upper parts of the country and would spread in western & central parts subsequently. They predicted that rain wind/thunderstorm (isolated heavy fall) was expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Potohar region and North East Balochistan.
Rainfall was recorded at Malam Jabba, Drosh, Kalam, Dir, Buner, Mir Khani, Parachinar, Pattan, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Cherat, Chitral, Astore, Chillas, Bunji, Gupis, Bagrote, Garhi Duppata, Muzaffarabad and Quetta. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 39.2°C and minimum was 22.3°C.
LAHORE: A 28-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a speeding bus in Chung police area on Sunday.The victim,...
LAHORE: As many as 2,470 Sikh pilgrims from India went to Gurdwara Rohri Sahib Aimanabad and later Gurdwara Darbar...
ISLAMABAD: Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Muhammad Yousuf Malik said on Sunday that...
LAHORE: As many as 19 plaintiffs have received a total financial relief of Rs2,51,57,097 along with redressal of their...
LAHORE: Shafiqabad police arrested three men on murder charges. The tortured body of an unidentified man was found in...
Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I have passed my MA English Literature & Linguistics from a well-reputed university in Pakistan...