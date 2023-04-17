Wasa uses drones to monitor desilting operation

LAHORE: For the first time, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) used drones to inspect ongoing drain desalination in the provincial metropolis here on Sunday. Director Gulberg Salman Nisar and Director Allama Iqbal Town briefed MD Wasa about the desalination operation.

Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmad inspected the desalination operation of Gulberg and Kharak drains with the help of drones during the aerial inspection. MD Wasa instructed officials to complete the desalination operation in a faster and more efficient manner. He gave special instructions for special cleaning under all bridges during desilting.

All directors should strictly implement pre-monsoon desalination schedule, MD Wasa said adding disciplinary action will be taken against the officers and staff who were negligent in monsoon preparations.

MD Wasa also directed to start a public awareness campaign in the surroundings of all drains to sensitize the locals from throwing garbage in the drains instead of garbage bins. He also directed the officials to impose heavy fines besides taking legal action against those who throw garbage in the drains and sewerage.